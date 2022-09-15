Suspect arrested after breaking into the same Apple Valley business twice in one night

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 25-year-old man was arrested after burglarizing the same business twice on the same night.

On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at approximately 3:20 a.m., deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department responded to a report of a burglary in progress at the Open Water Aquarium.

Sheriff’s officials said the reporting party received an alarm notification and saw a subject on video stealing fish and aquarium supplies.

Upon arrival, Deputy Ciani found the front door shattered, but no subject was located in or around the business. Deputies concluded their investigation and left the location.

At approximately 4:30 a.m., Sheriff’s Dispatched received an audible alarm call from the same location. When deputies arrived, a male subject, later identified as Michael Davis, was exiting the front door of the business. A short foot pursuit ensued, and Davis was quickly apprehended without further incident.

On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at approximately 11:09 a.m., deputies from the Apple Valley Station served a search warrant at Davis’ residence. During the service of the warrant, deputies recovered the fish and aquarium accessories.

Davis was transported and booked at the High Desert Detention Center for commercial burglary. He is being held in lieu of $25,000 bail.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy D. Ciani at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.