Fire station burglarized, officials seek help identifying the suspect
SILVERWOOD LAKE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino National Forest released surveillance photos and is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted forbreaking into a fire station and stealing firefighter equipment.
The incident occurred at approximately 6:45 p.m. on April 19, 2021, at the Cottonwood Fire Station, located just south of Silverwood Lake off Highway 138.
Based on security camera footage and the investigation, the suspect broke into the station by prying open a door. He left with one firefighter backpack filled with gear and a toolbox with miscellaneous hand tools. The estimated value of the stolen items is approximately $2,000.00.
“This is especially distressing to happen as we approach a very busy fire season,” said Ishmill Lett, a Forest Service law enforcement officer. “The stolen items are critical to our firefighter’s work on incidents.”
The suspect is described as a slender Caucasian or Hispanic male with a goatee at the time of the incident (facial hair may have changed since). He left in a gray four-door vehicle, possibly a Honda Accord.
Anyone with information should direct message San Bernardino National Forest on Twitter or call 909-383-5651.
