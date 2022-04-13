All News
Supposed used car sale listed on Offer-Up turns into armed robbery in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A supposed used car sale listed on Offer-Up went wrong after the victims were instead robbed at gunpoint, officials said.
It happened on April 8, 2022, at about 9:45 pm, in the 13900 block of Swallowtail Lane in Victorville.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman at the Victorville station Tricia Blake told VVNG a third party called in to dispatch after hearing a vehicle’s horn honking, what sounded like gunshots, and seeing three subjects running towards Brentwood Park.
Deputies responded to the location and found two victims that went to a residential address they were given to purchase a vehicle that was listed on Offer-Up.
According to Blake, three suspects with guns demanded the victims give them their money. “The victims attempted to leave the location but the suspect hit one victim in the head with his firearm,” stated Blake.
The suspects stole the victim’s cash and phone before fleeing from the location.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911 and reference case # VCR2204083.
