Supervisors approve plans for the redevelopment of Lake Delores in Newberry Springs

NEWBERRY SPRINGS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Board of Supervisors approved changes that will allow for the redevelopment of the long-shuttered Lake Delores Water Park in Newberry Springs.

According to a newsletter from Robert Lovingood’s office, “the Board on Tuesday unanimously approved a general plan amendment and conditional use permit to establish a waterpark, recreational vehicle park, lake, and development of approximately 100,281 square feet of office and commercial buildings.”

The project is to be developed in five phases over five years at the 267-acre property.

Supervisor Lovingood noted that water use “is a critical issue of concern in our area.” Water rights for the property are assigned under Mojave River adjudication and governed by the Mojave Water Agency.

The Lake Delores water park operated from 1962 until the late 1980s, then re-opened multiple times between 1995 and 2004. Since 2004, the site has been vacant and has fallen into disrepair.

