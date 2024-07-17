Supervisor Cook Presents $3.7 Million For New Police Station in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The City of Victorville has taken a significant step forward in enhancing public safety with the recent allocation of $3.7 million for the land acquisition and design of a new police station. Supervisor Paul Cook, representing the First District, presented the check during last week’s Board of Supervisors meeting.

The new station, which will be situated on 2.5 acres across from City Hall, is planned to be three times larger than the current facility.

The proposed development will include a civic plaza, public event space, and expanded parking and offices to better serve the community.

Victorville Mayor Pro-Tem Bob Harriman played a pivotal role in securing the funding, having requested it during a meeting with Supervisor Cook earlier this year.

Commenting on the approval, Mayor Pro-Tem Harriman said, “Public safety is a top priority for me and my colleagues on the city council. I’m proud to have led the charge to secure this funding for Victorville residents, and I’m grateful to Supervisor Cook for awarding funds for this project.”

Mayor Liz Becerra expressed her support for the initiative, stating, “I’m supportive of anything we can do to support our sheriff’s deputies as they protect our citizens and community, and I know this funding will be an important step forward in the construction of our new police station.”

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, which provides contracted law enforcement services to fourteen cities and towns in San Bernardino County, will benefit from the new facility. Victorville’s contract with the County is the second largest, with an annual value of $38,000,369.

Supervisor Cook concluded by expressing his honor in contributing to this project, emphasizing the benefits it will bring to the entire High Desert community.





