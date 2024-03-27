Superior Grocers to Occupy Former Albertsons Location in Victorville on Bear Valley Road

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The building that formerly housed Albertsons at the intersection of Bear Valley and Amethyst roads is slated for a new occupant.

Superior Grocers, a supermarket chain known for its vast selection of groceries, is set to move into the abandoned space, establishing it as their second outlet in Victorville.

The structure, which Albertsons vacated over a decade ago, has not seen commercial activity since the store labeled as “underperforming” closed its doors on November 4, 2012.

With its impending revival, the building is expected to bring new life to the local shopping center, which hosts several businesses including AM/PM, Del Taco, Mollie’s Kountry Kitchen, and a CVS pharmacy that has also recently closed, as reported by VVNG.

Superior Grocers has made a name for itself in the area with its recently opened store on the corner of Seventh Street and La Paz Drive. The location had been repurposed after formally being used as the High Desert Indoor Swap Meet for many years before undergoing a full renovation by Superior Grocers.

Residents of Victorville have shown strong support for Superior Grocers, with the Seventh Street location drawing in large crowds since its opening.

The supermarket offers a variety of meat, fresh fruits and vegetables, as well a bakery.

The arrival of Superior Grocers in the old Albertsons building is set to offer enhanced convenience to shoppers in Victorville. However, the company has not provided specifics regarding the timeline for the move into the nearly 23,000-square-foot space vacated by Albertsons.





(Scroll Down To Comment)