Superior Grocers supermarket to replace Indoor Swapmeet in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A Southern California-based grocery chain is seeking to repurpose the recently shuttered High Desert Indoor Swap meet on 7th Street and La Paz Drive.

The company is requesting approval to allow for the establishment of a new Superior Grocers supermarket in the shopping center currently anchored by the 99 Cents Only store, Harbor Freight, and Jack in the Box.

(High Desert Indoor Swapmeet closed in 2022. – Hugo Valdez – VVNG)

(Superior Grocers – Store rendering provided to the City of Victorville)

‘The new supermarket will occupy approximately 35,000 square feet of tenant space and will include a complete renovation of the building’s interior, including the conversion of an existing 3,068 square foot outdoor garden area into interior square footage, as well as a façade enhancement and numerous site improvements,” City of Victorville documents revealed.

(Existing side patio area – Hugo C. Valdez VVNG)

Superior Grocers opened its first store in Covina, California in 1981. Since then, Superior has grown to over 47 stores throughout Southern California.

“Superior takes great pride in the abundant variety of freshly prepared products found in the Bakery, Meat, and Seafood,” the store website stated.

(A sign indicated that some vendors relocated. – Hugo C. Valdez VVNG)

“Superior also offers other services to support the community such as utility bill payment processing, water vending machines, ATM’s, and coin counting machines,” the company website stated.

