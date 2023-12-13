Super Star Car Wash Holds Grand Opening Celebration with Free Washes in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Super Star Car Wash has officially opened its doors in Victorville, offering free car washes as part of their grand opening celebration.

This newest location is one of over half a dozen scheduled to open in 2023-2024 throughout Southern California.

Located adjacent to the popular Dutch Bros. Coffee, just east of Mariposa Road, the newest Super Star Car Wash express location can be found at 14812 Bear Valley Road in Victorville.

Previously a Del Taco restaurant, the building was demolished and has been reimagined to accommodate the state-of-the-art car wash facility.

The carwash is located adjacent to the Starbucks drive-thru, and just beside a newly constructed strip center that houses Jersey Mike’s and Dutch Bros. Coffee. In addition to that, there is a new hotel being built behind the carwash.

The prime location and ongoing development highlight the growing demand for convenient and high-quality car wash services in the area.

The 1-acre parcel of land, which hosts the new Super Star Car Wash, was acquired for $1,550,000 in 2020.

The Victorville location has officially started operations and is already serving the area’s residents.

With a strong presence in Arizona, Colorado, and Texas, Super Star Car Wash has established itself as a trusted provider of car wash services.

Customers visiting the new Super Star Car Wash will benefit from a range of services, including standard express car washes and premium treatment options such as Simoniz Graphine and Ceramic Sealants, Carnauba Hot Wax, Triple Foam Soap, and advanced Tire Shine.

In addition to the comprehensive car wash services, the facility offers complimentary vacuums, microfiber towels, high-pressure air blasters, and tire pressure hoses at each stall.

While single-wash options are available, the company also offers monthly unlimited car wash plans to save customers money when they require multiple washes per month.

