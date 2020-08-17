Sunday afternoon brush fires in the Cajon Pass remain under investigation

CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The cause of a couple of brush fires started in the Cajon Pass on Sunday afternoon remain under investigation, officials said.

At approximately 5:18 PM on August 16th fire crews were dispatched to the northbound I-15 freeway, near the Cleghorn Road off-ramp.

US Forest Service firefighters responded to the incident and extinguished the 14 – 1/2 acre fire, according to a tweet from the San Bernardino National Forest. The incident is not affecting traffic along the I-15 and no injuries were reported.

Earlier in the day, at approximately 12:30 PM., Calfire BDU assisted US Forest Service firefighters to extinguish a 10×10 vegetation fire off 3N53 and 3N48.

(San Bernardino National Forest)

