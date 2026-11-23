Summit Valley Road Closed In Both Directions After Pickup Hits Power Pole

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Summit Valley Road was closed in both directions near Highway 138 Sunday afternoon after a Ford F-150 struck a power pole, leaving it blocking the roadway, according to California Highway Patrol incident logs.

The crash was reported at about 3:57 p.m. on November 22, 2026. Fire crews located the pickup about a mile north of Highway 138 on Summit Valley Road and reported no injuries at 4:19 p.m., according to the logs.

According to CHP incident logs, Southern California Edison was notified after the crash sheared a power pole and left it blocking Summit Valley Road. The CHP issued a SigAlert for both directions of the road, with no estimated reopening time.

CHP incident logs indicated Summit Valley Road could remain closed for about 12 hours. The CHP checked whether electronic message signs on Highway 138 could be used to alert drivers. A reopening time had yet to be confirmed.

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