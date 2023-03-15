Subway in Victorville robbed by two juveniles Tuesday night

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Subway restaurant in Victorville was robbed by two juvenile suspects on Tuesday night.

It happened at about 9:17 pm, on March 14, 2023, in the 15200 block of Hook Blvd. in the Stater Bros shopping center.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tricia Blake told VVNG the two juveniles struck the female cashier, threatened her life, and prevented her from getting away.

The suspects took approximately $100 from the cash register and led deputies on a foot pursuit into a nearby housing tract.

A CHP helicopter circled above for approximately an hour providing the ground units with aerial support.

“Deputy DeDios apprehended one suspect who was booked into juvenile hall on felony charges for criminal threats, false imprisonment, and strong arm robbery,” stated Blake.

Blake said deputies were unable to locate the second suspect and had no other information available for release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.

