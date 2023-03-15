All News
Subway in Victorville robbed by two juveniles Tuesday night
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Subway restaurant in Victorville was robbed by two juvenile suspects on Tuesday night.
It happened at about 9:17 pm, on March 14, 2023, in the 15200 block of Hook Blvd. in the Stater Bros shopping center.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tricia Blake told VVNG the two juveniles struck the female cashier, threatened her life, and prevented her from getting away.
The suspects took approximately $100 from the cash register and led deputies on a foot pursuit into a nearby housing tract.
A CHP helicopter circled above for approximately an hour providing the ground units with aerial support.
“Deputy DeDios apprehended one suspect who was booked into juvenile hall on felony charges for criminal threats, false imprisonment, and strong arm robbery,” stated Blake.
Blake said deputies were unable to locate the second suspect and had no other information available for release.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.
Become a VVNG Member today! Join our newly launched community platform HERE or Visit My.VVNG.com
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Latest News
Subway in Victorville robbed by two juveniles Tuesday night
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Subway restaurant in Victorville was robbed by two juvenile suspects on Tuesday night. It happened...
27-year-old pedestrian killed on State Highway 18 in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 27-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by an SUV just after midnight in the...
16-year-old dies in Oak Hills house fire while saving other family members
OAK HILLS, Calif.(VVNG.com) — Loved ones are heartbroken and grieving after a 16-year-old died in a house fire as he...
Victor Valley Union High School District to open new middle school in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Victor Valley Union High School District is set to open a new middle school in...
CHP impounds motorcycle of an unlicensed driver going over 110 mph on SR-18
LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A California Highway Patrol officer impounded a motorcycle after the unlicensed rider was caught going...
Trending
-
All News1 week ago
Man found dead at a homeless encampment in Victorville identified
-
All News1 week ago
Illegal street racing in Victorville turns into a pursuit before ending with a crash
-
All News1 week ago
San Bernardino Police find rock cocaine hidden inside sprinkler heads
-
All News7 days ago
Felon released on bail after police find him with a gun and drugs in Victorville
-
All News6 days ago
Las Vegas man driving a stolen vehicle arrested after a pursuit in Victorville
-
15 freeway6 days ago
Multi-vehicle crash near Oak Hill Rd causes delays on SB I-15 freeway and Mariposa Rd
-
All News1 day ago
16-year-old dies in Oak Hills house fire while saving other family members
-
All News4 days ago
One person airlifted after Saturday morning crash at Phelan and Sheep Creek Roads