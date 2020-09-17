Substitute teacher from Apple Valley arrested for possession of child pornography

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 26-year-old substitute teacher from Apple Valley was arrested for possession of child pornography, officials said.

The suspect, Steven Allen Abreo was arrested at a residence in the 14000 block of Hopi Road in Apple Valley on September 16, 2020. Investigators learned Abreo worked as a substitute teacher for the Victor Elementary School District and the Hesperia Unified School District.

The investigation into Abreo started when the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department received a cyber tip from an Internet Service Provider containing various images of child porn, officials said. Investigators determined the account belonged to the suspect.

Abreo was interviewed by investigators from Crimes Against Children and subsequently booked into Central Detention Center for PC 311.11(A) with a bail set at $25,000. Abero posted bail and is no longer in custody.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “at this time, investigators have not found any evidence that Abreo had inappropriate photographs of students, or had inappropriate contact with students he was in the presence of.”

The Victor Elementary School District released a statement to parents and said Mr. Abreo has not worked at the district since March 11, 2020, and has been removed from the substitute teacher pool.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Brian Arias of the Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail at (909) 387-3615.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.