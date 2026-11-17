Study Identifies Hesperia And Victorville Streets With Most Injury Crashes

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Main Street in Hesperia and Bear Valley Road in Victorville recorded the most injury crashes in their respective cities during 2025, according to an analysis published by Moe Abdallah Law, P.C.

The study compared 77 California cities with populations of at least 100,000. Hesperia ranked 29th for injury crashes per capita, while Victorville ranked 46th.

Despite its lower injury crash rate, Victorville had the highest traffic death rate among the cities studied, with 24 deaths, or 17 deaths per 100,000 residents.

The firm based its analysis on California Highway Patrol crash records and California Department of Finance population estimates.

Hesperia Crash Figures

Hesperia recorded 444 injury crashes, 1,208 total crashes and 11 traffic deaths in 2025, according to the analysis.

Using a population of 102,613, the firm calculated 432.7 injury crashes per 100,000 residents. Hesperia ranked 23rd for its overall crash rate.

The three Hesperia streets with the highest injury crash totals were:

Street Injury Crashes Total Crashes Deaths Main Street 89 247 2 Ranchero Road 32 60 1 Bear Valley Road 31 79 1

Main Street’s figures included six crashes involving pedestrians and one felony hit-and-run. Bear Valley Road had two crashes involving pedestrians.

Among intersections, Main Street and Mariposa Road recorded eight injury crashes out of 18 total crashes. At 11th Avenue and Mesa Street, all five recorded crashes involved injuries.

Victorville Crash Figures

Victorville recorded 529 injury crashes and 1,382 total crashes in 2025, according to the study.

Based on a population of 141,098, Victorville had 374.9 injury crashes per 100,000 residents. The city ranked 33rd for its overall crash rate.

The three Victorville streets with the highest injury crash totals were:

Street Injury Crashes Total Crashes Deaths Bear Valley Road 76 180 4 Amargosa Road 49 118 2 Hesperia Road 33 84 1

Bear Valley Road’s figures included three crashes involving pedestrians and one felony hit-and-run. Amargosa Road recorded five pedestrian-involved crashes and one felony hit-and-run, while Hesperia Road had one crash involving a pedestrian.

At Amargosa Road and Bear Valley Road, the study counted nine injury crashes out of 16 total crashes. El Evado Road and Palmdale Road recorded seven injury crashes out of 12 total crashes.

How The Rankings Were Calculated

Downey had the highest injury crash rate among the 77 cities studied, at 739.0 crashes per 100,000 residents, followed by Ventura and Pasadena.

The study defines an injury crash as a crash in which at least one person was hurt. The totals count crashes rather than individual injured people.

Citywide figures include freeway crashes within city limits, while the street and intersection lists exclude freeways, state routes and ramps. A crash can count toward both its main road and cross street.

The firm cautioned that street totals do not account for road length or traffic volume, meaning longer, busier streets can accumulate more crashes. It also noted that death rates can fluctuate more from year to year because the numbers are relatively small, and crash totals may increase as additional reports reach CHP. www.moelawpc.com

The full rankings and methodology are available in the analysis published by Moe Abdallah Law, P.C..

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