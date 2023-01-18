Student struck by a distracted driver doing well, family says

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – An 11th-grade student was struck by a distracted driver Tuesday morning.

16-year-old Tyler was walking to school with his younger brother and friend and was at the corner of Dos Palmas Road and Princeton Drive in Victorville, at about 8:04 a.m., Jan. 17, 2023, when he was struck by a vehicle.

Firefighters from the Victorville Fire Department, Deputies from the Victorville Police Department, and AMR responded to the scene and transported Tyler to a hospital for treatment.

“Tyler is out of the hospital and doing well at home on his road to a full recovery,” his family told Victor Valley News in an update Tuesday evening.

“By the Grace of God, his injuries appear to be minor,” the family said.

“It is important that we exercise patience, and good judgment while commuting throughout our day-to-day lives, especially while in the presence of children,” stated family member Jay Jay.

The family said they were thankful for the many Good Samaritans who stopped to assist Tyler, and for the First Responders.

“Salute to witnesses who stopped to assist in any way possible, you are all truly appreciated, and the family considers you guys the people’s champs!” He said. “Great job by our brothers and sisters of the first responding teams that were dispatched. Both paramedics and the Victorville Sheriffs’ Department did an exceptional job blocking off the scene, redirecting traffic, and keeping concerned friends and family calm, informed, and away.”

No other injuries were reported.

