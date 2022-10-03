Student found with gun at Serrano High School in Phelan detained on Monday

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A student at Serrano High School found with a gun on campus was detained, according to Snowline Joint Unified School District officials.

On October 3, 2022, at approximately 9:45 am, a student at the high school reported seeing a gun on campus.

Snowline JUSD Police, Serrano Administration, and the Serrano Resources Office quickly responded to the report and identified the student, officials said.

According to a Monday news release, the student was immediately removed from class and searched. During the search, the student cooperated and a firearm was found. The student was detained and escorted by Snowline JUSD Police without incident.

“We are thankful for our reporting student promptly notifying the Student Resource Office of the firearm. Additionally, we are grateful for the quick work by the Serrano High School Administration, Serrano Student Resource Office, and Snowline JUSD Police Department,” stated school officials.

The school reminds the public to please remember, if you see something, say something.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.