Adelanto News
Strong winds destroy fireworks stand in Adelanto
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — No injuries were reported after strong winds destroyed a fireworks stand in Adelanto.
Danny Gonzalez shared a video of the damaged vendor stand located along the 11200 block of Palmdale Road. On Sunday, June 20th, a strong gust of wind hit and ripped the trailer to pieces leaving the American Flag undamaged and standing tall.
According to the National Weather Service, gust as high as 30 mph were possible in Adelanto for Monday night.
**CLICK PLAY TO WATCH VIDEO
