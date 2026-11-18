VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A wind advisory remains in effect for the Victor Valley from 11 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, through 4 p.m. Thursday, November 19, with gusts up to 55 mph expected.

The National Weather Service in San Diego said in a written advisory issued Tuesday afternoon that south winds of 20 to 30 mph are expected, with gusts of 45 to 55 mph. The advisory covers Victorville, Apple Valley, Hesperia, Adelanto, Lucerne Valley and Southern California Logistics Airport.

Forecasters said gusts could blow around unsecured objects and bring down tree limbs, potentially causing a few power outages. The weather service urged motorists to use extra caution, especially when driving high-profile vehicles. Residents should secure patio furniture, trash cans, decorations and other loose outdoor items.

A wind advisory also covers the San Bernardino County mountains during the same hours. South winds there are expected to reach 20 to 35 mph, with gusts of 50 to 60 mph. The strongest winds are expected along desert-facing mountain slopes.

A weak atmospheric river is expected to bring rain Thursday. Forecasters expect rain to reach northern parts of the region mainly in the morning and San Diego County in the afternoon, though the timing could shift by a few hours.

The heaviest rain is expected farther north, where some areas could see an inch of rain. Lighter totals are expected farther south, and light snow is possible near Big Bear Lake as the storm winds down.

📢 Stay connected with the High Desert’s largest news community! Join 195,000+ Members in our Facebook Group

in our Facebook Group Follow our Facebook Page ( 200,000+ followers )

) Follow us on Instagram ( 250,000+ followers )

) Get updates on Twitter and TikTok

Watch exclusive videos on YouTube 🔗 For more local news, visit VVNG.com.

Copyright 2026 Victor Valley News Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



Note to readers: If you value our reporting and want to see it continue, consider becoming a monthly supporter. Your contribution helps keep independent, local news accessible to everyone. Support local news today!