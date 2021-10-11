Strong winds and colder weather expected on Monday

This is a friendly reminder to secure or bring in any loose items by tomorrow morning.

VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An unseasonably strong cold front will bring strong west to northwest winds on Monday that will increase through the day, according to the US National Weather Service.

The strongest winds are expected in the Cajon Pass and desert mountain slopes with peak gusts of 50-60 kt from the afternoon through Monday night.

The cold front will bring scattered showers into Monday night before the wind shifts to the northeast and much colder air will follow by early Tuesday morning.

According to the agency, a few rain and snow showers are possible in the San Bernardino and Riverside County mountains, but nothing significant is expected.

The Autumn chill will last into Tuesday with weakened Santa Ana winds, followed by a warming trend for the remainder of the week.

Use extra caution if you have outdoor plans or travel plans, especially across the mountains and deserts.

