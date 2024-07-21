 
Strong-Arm Robbery at Bravo Burgers in Adelanto; Suspect Sought by Deputies

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupJuly 20, 2024 | 7:00 pmLast Updated: July 20, 2024 | 7:00 pm
Deputies Seek Public's Help to Identify and Located Strong Arm Robbery Suspect
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Deputies are seeking the public’s assistance to identify and locate a suspect involved in a strong-arm robbery at Bravo Burgers, located at 16880 Sportsman Center Drive in Adelanto.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at 11:11 a.m.

The male suspect initially approached the female employee as if to place an order, but then unexpectedly took necklaces from around her neck. He left the establishment and was seen getting into a black 4-door Infiniti. The vehicle was last noted traveling eastbound on Rancho Road.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic Male Adult in his 20s, approximately 5’5” tall, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and gray shorts.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Deputy R. Sanchez at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or visit www.wetip.com.


