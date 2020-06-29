All News
Stretch of 3rd Avenue in Victorville closed for repairs till Aug 21st
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Motorists are advised that there will be a hard closure to 3rd Avenue between Nisqualli Road and Talpa Street as crews reconstruct the road.
This road closure will be in effect from June 29 through Aug. 21 including weekends. No traffic from neighboring side streets will be permitted to cross 3rd Avenue between Nisqualli Road and Talpa Street; however residents will be granted access to their homes as needed.
Motorists must use alternate routes. Those who must travel in the area near this road closure are urged to use extreme caution and obey all signs.
