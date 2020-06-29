Stretch of 3rd Avenue in Victorville closed for repairs till Aug 21st

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Motorists are advised that there will be a hard closure to 3rd Avenue between Nisqualli Road and Talpa Street as crews reconstruct the road.

This road closure will be in effect from June 29 through Aug. 21 including weekends. No traffic from neighboring side streets will be permitted to cross 3rd Avenue between Nisqualli Road and Talpa Street; however residents will be granted access to their homes as needed.

Motorists must use alternate routes. Those who must travel in the area near this road closure are urged to use extreme caution and obey all signs.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.