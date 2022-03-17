Street sweeper goes up in flames on the I-15 freeway in the Cajon Pass

CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Crews worked quickly to knock down a commercial street sweeper that went up in flames in the Cajon Pass on Wednesday.

It happened at about 5:25 pm, along the northbound I-15 freeway, south of Oak Hill Road.

A commercial street sweeper caught fire on northbound Interstate 15, near the Oak Hill Road exit.

San Bernardino County Firefighters responded to the incident and extinguished the flames. It took firefighters approximately 45 minutes to have the fire out.

The no.4 lane was temporarily shut down, causing resulting in some traffic delays for motorists.

The driver of the street sweeper was able to escape without any injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

