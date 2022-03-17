All News
Street sweeper goes up in flames on the I-15 freeway in the Cajon Pass
CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Crews worked quickly to knock down a commercial street sweeper that went up in flames in the Cajon Pass on Wednesday.
It happened at about 5:25 pm, along the northbound I-15 freeway, south of Oak Hill Road.
A commercial street sweeper caught fire on northbound Interstate 15, near the Oak Hill Road exit.
San Bernardino County Firefighters responded to the incident and extinguished the flames. It took firefighters approximately 45 minutes to have the fire out.
The no.4 lane was temporarily shut down, causing resulting in some traffic delays for motorists.
The driver of the street sweeper was able to escape without any injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News6 days ago
Victorville FedEx employee arrested for embezzlement after stealing a package of guns
-
All News5 days ago
2 people found dead inside home on Main Street in Hesperia
-
All News7 days ago
Mother, Son Killed in Motorcycle Crash on SR-18 Identified
-
All News6 days ago
Juvenile shot while walking on Village Drive in Victorville, suspects remain at large
-
All News7 days ago
50-year-old man dies after rollover crash in Apple Valley
-
All News5 days ago
Victorville Planning Commission recommends Council approval of multi-family apartment complex
-
All News6 days ago
Hit and Run driver causes rollover crash on Mojave Drive in Victorville
-
All News6 days ago
Crash on NB 15 Freeway in Hesperia possibly caused by racing