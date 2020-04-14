Street racing suspect arrested after leading Victorville deputies on a pursuit

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 21-year-old male involved in illegal street racing was arrested after leading police on a dangerous pursuit Saturday afternoon.

On April 11, 2020, at about 1:53 pm, deputies from the Victorville Police Department responded to reports of street racing in the area of Phantom East and Shay Road, officials said.

When Deputy Aria arrived he attempted to stop a 2010 Acura TL, involved in the racing. The driver, identified as Eduardo Daniel Aquino, failed to yield to the deputy’s lights and sirens.

Victorville Sheriff’s Spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said a pursuit continued for approximately 5.2 miles. “Aquino drove at excessive speeds, running red lights/stop signs during the pursuit.”

Rodriguez said Aquino was taken into custody after he was located in his vehicle near White Avenue and Montezuma Street, in Adelanto.

He was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for evading a Peace Officer with disregard for safety and participating in an illegal speed contest.

Rodriguez said the other participants were not located.

According to jail records, Aquino is being held on a combined bail of $105,000 and is scheduled for an arraignment in a Victorville courtroom on April 14, 2020.

