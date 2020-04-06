CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for elevations above 5,500 ft in the Riverside and San Bernardino mountains from 11 PM tonight until 5 AM Thursday, officials said.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the developing winter-type storm will bring the potential for heavy rain, mountain snow, and gusty winds this week.

The NWS said to expect heavy snowfall in the higher elevations that will make travel difficult. According to the latest weather forecasts, there is a LOW potential for snow along the Cajon Pass.

Snow levels will be between 6,000 feet tonight through Monday night, then between 5,500 ft for the remainder of the storm. NWS officials advised that if you must travel be sure to carry chains and monitor road conditions.

(Note that totals will increase *sharply* above about 6,000-6,500 ft, as snow levels Monday will mostly hover in that range.)

The communities of Green Valley and Snow Valley could see between 24-50″ inches.

“Green Valley Lake is close to 7,000 ft. With snow levels 6,000-6,500 ft on Monday when precipitation will be heaviest, that translates to a very sharp increase in snow amounts with elevation,” commented NWS officials on a Facebook post.

Victorville should see 1-1.5″ inches beginning late tonight and the rain will become more widespread into Monday, officials said.

