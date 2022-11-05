Storm system to bring in widespread rainfall, wind, and lower temperatures across the Victor Valley

VICTOR VALLEY, CALIF. (VVNG.com) — A Pacific storm system is expected to deliver widespread rainfall, with temperatures dropping about 20 degrees lower than normal across the Victor Valley.

According to the National Weather Service, the wet conditions are on track to arrive late Sunday Night into Monday morning, producing rain and mountain snow, as well as windy conditions to much of Southern California through early Wednesday.

There is a 50% chance of rainfall on Monday and a 70% chance on Tuesday. The coldest day predicted is Wednesday, with the night temperature dipping in the mid to low 30s.

“Cold air will move in from the north on Tuesday, drastically lowering the snow level from about 9000 feet at the start of the storm down to about 5000 feet by Tuesday evening and even lower Tuesday night-Wednesday,” according to the NWS.

The forecast calls for significant snow to impact the mountain communities of San Bernardino County where 6-12 inches of snow is possible, which will contribute to colder temperatures given the proximity of the Victor Valley’s location.

The storm will depart the region to the east Wednesday with dry weather returning and continuing through the following weekend while conditions slowly warm.

These predictions are a great reminder to check on those loved ones who are vulnerable to cold weather and to also protect those outdoor pets and favorite plants, and proactively (re)arrange schedules.

