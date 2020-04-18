Store clerk assaulted and threatened with a gun during beer run in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A clerk working inside a convince store was assaulted with a pack of beer and threatened with a gun by a couple of suspects, officials said.

On Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at approximately 2:55 a.m., deputies responded to Fast Strip, 16117 Main Street, in reference to a weapon brandishing call.

Hesperia Sheriff’s Station Spokeswoman Taylor Reynolds said two unknown suspects, a male and a female, entered the location and selected two cases of beer.

“As the suspects attempted to leave the location without purchasing the beer, an employee attempted to stop the suspects,” stated Reynolds. “The male suspect threw a pack of beer, striking the employee in the face.”

The female suspect exited the store with the other pack of beer.

“Before the male suspect left the location, he brandished a weapon at the employee and demanded the employee not follow him,” stated Reynolds.

The employee did not sustain any injuries and the investigation is still on-going. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hesperia Police Department at 760-947-1500.

