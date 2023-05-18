Stolen vehicles and other property recovered during a search warrant in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A search warrant served at a residence in the Town of Apple Valley resulted in the recovery of stolen vehicles and property.

On Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 7:00 p.m., deputies responded to a theft call in the 23700 block of Horizon Street in Apple Valley.

According to the victim, unknown suspect(s) stole two vehicles, and two shipping containers filled with miscellaneous items, from his property. The total value of the property stolen was estimated at approximately $9,300.00.

On May 10, 2023, at 12:00 p.m., the suspect(s) returned to the location and stole a Bobcat excavator from the property. Through the investigation, the Bobcat was located at a residence in the 10600 block of Balsa Street in Apple Valley.

On May 11, 2023, Detectives and deputies served the warrant at the residence on Balsa Street. Officials said that all the victim’s stolen property was recovered during the search warrant.

Deputies also located 17 firearms, many configured as illegal assault weapons, ammunition, magazines, approximately 45 pounds of processed marijuana, and marijuana plants waiting to be cultivated.

Christopher Michael Miera, 34 years old, resident of Hesperia, and Gustavo Castro Jr., 36 years old, resident of Colton were identified as the suspects.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective C. Dekeyrel, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.