Stolen vehicle pursuit ends on the NB 15 in the Cajon Pass

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupJuly 19, 2024 | 7:25 pmLast Updated: July 19, 2024 | 7:25 pm
CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pursuit involving a stolen white 2017 Nissan Versa came to a peaceful end on the I-15 freeway in the Cajon Pass on Friday morning.

The vehicle, which had been reported stolen from Riverside, was pursued by California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers.

The chase began in Rancho Cucamonga and continued to the northbound 15/215 interchange, keeping to speeds of 15-30 mph due to traffic conditions.

As the pursuit neared the top of the Cajon Pass, the driver pulled over to the shoulder near Oak Hill Road and exited the vehicle.

The male suspect ran a short distance before stopping and lying down near a hillside, where officers took him into custody without any issues.

There were no injuries reported, and the vehicle was subsequently towed from the scene.

