Stolen merchandise from Home Depot in Victorville and Apple Valley located at a home in Perris

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 34-year-old man was arrested after police found thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise from Home Depot stores in Victorville and Apple Valley inside his home in Perris, CA.

Deputy D. Vallejo was summoned to the business located at 12218 Apple Valley Road on Thursday, October 19th, 2023, around 10:34 AM, in response to thefts that had been reported on October 13th, and October 15th, 2023.

Sheriff’s officials said the estimated loss incurred by these thefts was around $1400. Deputy Vallejo investigated these thefts and was led to an address in Riverside County.

On October 24, 2023, at about 7:20 AM., Deputy Vallejo, detectives from the Apple Valley Police Department and deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department served a search warrant at the suspect’s residence located in the 2300 block of Stonybrook Way, in Perris, CA.

During the service of the search warrant, approximately $20,000 in merchandise was located. The investigation revealed that the items had been stolen from the Apple Valley Home Depot, Victorville Home Depot and other stores yet to be identified.

Bernardo Angel Perez, who was at the home at the time the search warrant was served, was arrested and transported to the West Valley Detention Center where he is being held in lieu of $30,000 bail.

Anyone with any information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Vallejo with Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

