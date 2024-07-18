 
All NewsFeaturedVictorville News

Stolen Mercedes Spotted, Pursuit Ends in Arrests Near Mall of Victor Valley

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupJuly 17, 2024 | 9:46 pmLast Updated: July 17, 2024 | 9:51 pm
(Photo: Regina Chavira)

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pursuit involving a stolen 2018 Mercedes-Benz came to an end near the entrance to the Mall of Victor Valley on Wednesday afternoon.

At about 2:10 pm, on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, the vehicle was spotted near Bear Valley and Mariposa Roads. Deputies attempted a traffic stop and the driver fled.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez, a pursuit ensued, covering approximately 4.3 miles, and ended near the Amargosa Road mall entrance.

The driver and passengers fled on foot and were apprehended nearby. The spokeswoman said no information is available just yet on the suspect and passengers.

This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

(Photo: Katrina Kormes-Nasby)
(Photo: Katrina Kormes-Nasby)

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.


(Scroll Down To Comment)

More Local News

Tags
Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupJuly 17, 2024 | 9:46 pmLast Updated: July 17, 2024 | 9:51 pm

More Local News

Brush Fire Leads to Temporary Closure of Amargosa Road in Victorville

July 17, 2024

Traffic Collision on Kiowa Road in Apple Valley Leaves One Seriously Injured

July 17, 2024

Supervisor Cook Presents $3.7 Million For New Police Station in Victorville

July 17, 2024

Barstow Humane Society Experiences Break-In; Seeks Community Support

July 17, 2024
Back to top button