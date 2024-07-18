Stolen Mercedes Spotted, Pursuit Ends in Arrests Near Mall of Victor Valley

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pursuit involving a stolen 2018 Mercedes-Benz came to an end near the entrance to the Mall of Victor Valley on Wednesday afternoon.

At about 2:10 pm, on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, the vehicle was spotted near Bear Valley and Mariposa Roads. Deputies attempted a traffic stop and the driver fled.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez, a pursuit ensued, covering approximately 4.3 miles, and ended near the Amargosa Road mall entrance.

The driver and passengers fled on foot and were apprehended nearby. The spokeswoman said no information is available just yet on the suspect and passengers.

This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

(Photo: Katrina Kormes-Nasby) (Photo: Katrina Kormes-Nasby)





(Scroll Down To Comment)