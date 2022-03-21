Stolen mail, checks, and debit cards found during a search warrant in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 28-year-old woman was arrested after deputies found stolen mail, checks, and debit cards during a search warrant at a residence in the town of Apple Valley.

It happened on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at about 8:27 am, in the 15000 block of Apple Valley Road.

According to a news release, “deputies located mail belonging to multiple victims, which included credit and debit cards. Investigators also located multiple stolen checks.”

The suspect, identified as Amber Ann Enriquez, a resident of Apple Valley, was arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center for possession of a forged check and possession of a blank check. She is scheduled to appear in the Victorville Superior Court on March 22, 2022, and is being held in lieu of $25,000 bail.

Additionally, she was also arrested for PC417(A)(1) Exhibition of a Deadly Weapon Not a Firearm and her bail for that charge is set at $100,000.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Loup at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

(Amber Enriquez// Facebook 2018)

