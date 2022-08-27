Stolen mail, checks, and credit cards from hundreds of victims recovered in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two suspects were arrested for stealing mail checks and credit cards from hundreds of victims, officials said.

On Monday, August 8, 2022, Sheriff’s Service Specialist Rodriguez responded to a report of stolen mail in the 11000 block of Neola Road in the town of Apple Valley.

Through investigation, Rodriguez identified the suspects as Jesse Robert Garcia, 36, a resident of Victorville, and Sabrina Ruth Martinez, 31, a resident of Apple Valley.

On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, deputies and Sheriff’s Service Specialist Rodriguez served a search warrant in the 21000 block of Nisqually Road in the town of Apple Valley.

During the execution of the search warrant, deputies detained Garcia and Martinez and recovered two loaded firearms, ammunition, and hundreds of pieces of stolen mail, checks, and credit cards.

Garcia and Martinez were arrested and booked into the High Desert Detention Center for possession of a loaded firearm, forgery, and possession of a forged check. Both are being held in lieu of $25,000 bail.

The Victorville Police Department said all victims would be notified.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Sheriff’s Service Specialist Rodriguez or Deputy Clancy at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

(photo courtesy of Apple Valley Police Department)

