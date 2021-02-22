All News
Stolen items found inside room at the Green Spot Motel in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A traffic stop resulted in three people arrested for organized retail theft, burglary, grand theft, and conspiracy to commit a crime, officials said.
The investigation started on February 10, 2021, when Deputy B. Moreland with the Victorville Police Department, conducted a traffic stop for expired registration. During the stop, Moreland discovered high-end vacuum cleaners in the vehicle.
According to a sheriff’s news release, it was determined the vacuums had been stolen from a local retail store, and the driver, 48-year-old Anthony Hope, a resident of Laverne, and a passenger, 41-year-old-Joseph Williams, a resident of Victorville, were detained.
Through the investigation, Deputy Moreland learned Joseph Williams had been involved in multiple burglaries and stolen property from multiple stores in the Victor Valley.
Officials said Williams sold those items to 48-year-old Samantha Neal. Neal would store and sell the merchandise from a room she rented at the Green Spot Motel in old town Victorville.
Deputy Moreland obtained a search warrant and on February 18th warrant was executed at the motel where authorities discovered a large number of stolen items, including laptop computers, toys, cosmetics, tools, clothing, hoverboards, cameras, and more.
Officials said Samantha Neal arrived at the motel while the search was underway and was detained.
Williams, Neal, and Hope were arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for organized retail theft, burglary, grand theft, and conspiracy to commit a crime. Several retailers were contacted and recovered stolen merchandise.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy B. Moreland at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463), or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
