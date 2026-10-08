Stolen Dodge Van Investigation Leads to Three Arrests at Apple Valley WinCo Shopping Center

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Three people were arrested Sunday night after deputies located a stolen vehicle in Apple Valley and conducted a traffic stop in the WinCo shopping center parking lot.

According to a written statement from the Apple Valley Police Station, deputies located the stolen white Dodge van at approximately 10:14 p.m. on October 4, 2026, near the intersection of Bear Valley Road and Apple Valley Road.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the WinCo shopping center parking lot and contacted three people inside the vehicle. All three were detained without incident.

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The suspects were identified as Jon Hall, 53, of Indiana; Misty Horner, 49, of Lucerne Valley; and Michelle Frazier, 57, also of Lucerne Valley.

During the investigation, deputies discovered Frazier had two outstanding misdemeanor arrest warrants. All three were transported to the High Desert Detention Center.

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Hall and Horner were booked on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, a violation of California Penal Code Section 496d(a). Hall was later released after posting bail.

During the booking process, authorities discovered Frazier was in possession of a controlled substance.

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Frazier was subsequently booked on suspicion of violating California Penal Code Section 4573.5, possession of a controlled substance in a jail, along with her two outstanding misdemeanor warrants.

Authorities did not provide additional details about the stolen van or the type of controlled substance allegedly found in Frazier’s possession.

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Anyone with information about the investigation is encouraged to contact the Apple Valley Police Station at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the We-Tip Hotline at 844-909-3006, text REPORT to the same number, or submit information through the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department online reporting portal.

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