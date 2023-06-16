Stolen catalytic converter found during a traffic stop in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A traffic stop in Hesperia leads to the discovery of a stolen catalytic converter and the arrest of a 31-year-old man.

It happened on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at about 9:20 p.m., near the intersection of Main Street and I Avenue. During the stop, deputies observed suspected stolen property inside the vehicle.

“A search was conducted of the vehicle and deputies located a battery-powered cutting tool, two saw blades, a catalytic converter that appeared to have been recently cut from a vehicle, and ammunition,” stated sheriff’s officials.

The driver, identified Juan Cruz Leon, a resident of Adelanto, was found to be a convicted felon out of San Bernardino County.

Cruz Leon was arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center for PC 30305(A)(1) -Prohibited to Own or Possess Ammunition and PC 496(A)- Possession of Known Stolen Property.

“It is unlawful for any person, other than a Core Recycler as defined in California Business and Professions Code 21610, to possess any catalytic converter that is not attached to a vehicle unless the person has valid proof of ownership of the catalytic converter,” stated officials.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Hesperia Police Department at (760) 947-1500 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

