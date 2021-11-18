Stoddard Wells Road in Apple Valley reopens after reconstruction work

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Reconstruction work along a busy stretch of Stoddard Wells Road prompted a six-week closure that officially ended today.

The 1.6-mile segment, from I-15 to Johnson Road, was widened to 26 feet with a 12 foot wide reinforced shoulder on each side, officials said.

According to the Town of Apple Valley, The $1.6 million dollar project came in just under budget and one week ahead of schedule, thanks to the hard work of Calmex Engineering, the Town’s contractor.

The project is funded 45 percent by the regional transportation authority, SBCTA, with the remainder paid from a combination of local Traffic Impact Fees and Measure I funds.

(photo courtesy Town of Apple Valley)

(photo courtesy Town of Apple Valley)

(photo courtesy Town of Apple Valley)

