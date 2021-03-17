Stirling Sells Victorville Facility to Defense Contractor, 40 Jobs Expected

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Stirling Capital Investments LLC has just announced the sale of a commercial facility at Southern California Logistics Airport in Victorville, California.

The company reports it has entered into an agreement with Exquadrum, Inc. for the sale of 13313 Sabre Boulevard, a 66,000-square-foot commercial building at the regional airport and business and logistics center. A major renovation and modernization of the facility is also currently underway.

“This purchase is significant as it demonstrates the success of Exquadrum, a local High Desert-based company, which has grown into a formidable player in commercial and defense innovation, engineering, testing and technology development,” says Stirling COO Brian Parno. “It also highlights the pro-business, pro-growth benefits to companies headquartering at SCLA, a hub which continues to attract world-class corporations and major regional employers.”

With a client roster that includes the US Air Force, the Missile Defense Agency, the Defense Threat Reduction Agency and many others, Exquadrum oversees a wide range of projects in the areas of: space launch vehicle design, propellant development, gas-generator design, propulsion system testing, test facility design, non-lethal munitions development and the development of systems to neutralize chemical and biological weapons.

“We are proud to announce our new headquarters,” says Eric Schmidt, President of Exquadrum. “This is a milestone for us that will enable the further growth of our company and further demonstrates the aerospace, defense, and aviation presence at SCLA. We expect to employ 40 staff members in the facility at the completion of the renovation, all quality, high-technology roles supporting contracts with defense and commercial space entities.”

A complete retrofit of the facility is currently underway and expected to be completed by month’s end. The renovation includes transforming 9,000 square feet of the facility into engineering and business operations offices, and conference spaces. An additional 9,000 square feet has been repurposed into a combined precision machining and manufacturing center, prototype assembly and test areas, and warehouse space.

Exquadrum paid $4.3 million for the facility. Jason Lamoreaux, president of Coldwell Banker Commercial represented Eric Schmidt and Kevin Mahaffy, CEO of Exquadrum, in the transaction.

