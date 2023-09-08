Stimulate Your Imagination with Second Saturdays at Victor Valley Museum

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Families can enjoy on-site themed art projects every month through Second Saturdays at the Victor Valley Museum (VVM) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Located in the quaint town of Apple Valley, the museum is an easy drive from Victorville, Hesperia, Adelanto, Oak Hills, and Spring Valley Lake. It also makes for a perfect family road trip.

VVM Associate Curator Tiffany Talavera shared, “It’s very educational and eye-opening to see the children having fun while learning something new and to see the amount of energy they have is so cheerful; plus, it is a great opportunity for parents and kids to share time doing something new together! We are looking forward to continuing and expanding our offerings with Second Saturdays.”

Second Saturdays schedule:

September 9: Kite Creations

October 14: Homemade Bookmarks

November 11: Slime Time

December 9: Christmas Carols

The museum’s core exhibits and public programs focus on areas of history, art, biodiversity, and earth sciences. Semi-permanent exhibits feature our remarkable mineral collection, historical artifacts about the military history of the High Desert in the exhibit “Military in the Mojave,” and the amazing fossils of the Mojave Desert and surrounds.

Our rotating art exhibitions focus on artists with a connection to our High Desert area as well. For the duration of the year, the museum is hosting an exhibit, “Ahead of His Time: The Life and Art of Ramón Contreras,” featuring five exclusive works of art and a large-scale mural by local late mural artist Ramón Contreras.

VVM is located at 11873 Apple Valley Road in Apple Valley. General admission is $10 (adult), $8 (military/senior), $7 (student), and $5 (children ages 6 to 12). Children 5 & under and museum members are free. Parking is free and the museum is accessible to persons with disabilities. For more information, visit museum.sbcounty.gov/events.

VVM’s exhibits of regional, cultural and natural history and the museum’s other exciting events and programs reflect the effort by the Board of Supervisors to achieve the Countywide Vision by celebrating arts, culture, and education in the county, creating quality of life for residents and visitors.

(source: county wire)