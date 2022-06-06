Stater Brothers shopping center in Barstow evacuated after bomb threat

UPDATE @ 9:30 pm – Deputies from the San Bernardino Bomb unit collected the device and will be examining it further. The investigation is continuing. Officials said the area is now safe and Officers are opening the Stater Brothers Shopping Center.

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Stater Brothers shopping center in Barstow was evacuated Sunday evening after reports of a bomb threat.

The Barstow Police Department said that officers are investigating a suspicious device that was reported at the shopping center.

“A customer saw the device near the front of the store and notified management. Officers evacuated the area and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Bomb and Arson unit is responding to examine the device,” stated the Barstow Police Department.

Residents are advised to stay clear of the area until the police department can confirm it is safe.

This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

(Photo courtesy of Barstow Police Department)

