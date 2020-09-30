State Announces New Guidelines for Reopening Playgrounds

CALIFORNIA — It has been a common site for anyone visiting a county or city park: yellow caution tape closing off playgrounds. Last night the California Department of Public Health released guidelines that allow for the reopening of outdoor playgrounds and other outdoor recreational facilities.

“This is certainly welcome news for all parents, caregivers and their families,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman. “The new guidelines are consistent with what has become smart, common-sense guidelines as we get through this pandemic, and we’re all confident that families will be very conscientious in creating a safe atmosphere for our children.”

Central to the new guidelines, which can be found here on the CDPH website, is the consistent practice that face masks are required for everyone 2 years of age or older, and that there is a conscious effort by families to keep a safe (six-feet) distance between households.

It is expected that families and caregivers will be sensitive to overcrowding, and try to avoid a playground if overcapacity or impossible to maintain a safe distance from other households.

Visitors to outdoor community playgrounds must comply with the following requirements:

1. Face masks over the mouth and nose are required for everyone 2 years of age or older with caregiver supervision at all times to ensure face mask use.

2. Do not use the playground when different households are unable to maintain a physical distance of 6 feet or when the capacity limit has been reached.

3. Caregivers must monitor to keep adults and children from different households at least 6 feet apart.

4. Consider coming on different times or days to avoid wait times and potential crowded times.

5. No eating or drinking in playground, to ensure face masks are worn at all times.

6. Wash or sanitize hands before and after using the playground.

7. Elderly and persons with underlying medical conditions should avoid playground when others are present.

8. Limit visit to 30 min per day when others are present

