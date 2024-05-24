Starting June 3, 2024, CA DMV will no longer process simple transactions in offices

CALIFORNIA — Starting June 3, 2024, the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will streamline its services, making it easier for residents to handle their DMV needs without visiting an office.

As part of its ongoing customer-focused digital transformation, the DMV will no longer process certain simple transactions in person. Instead, these tasks can now be completed online or through other convenient alternatives.

Transactions Moving to Digital Platforms

From June 3 onward, the following transactions must be completed through online services, mail, kiosks, over the phone, or via DMV business partners:

Simple vehicle registration renewals that are not past the due date.

that are not past the due date. Driver’s license renewals that do not require an in-person visit.

that do not require an in-person visit. Requests for copies of vehicle registration records , which show a vehicle’s ownership history.

, which show a vehicle’s ownership history. Requests for copies of driver’s license records , which show a driver’s history.

, which show a driver’s history. Replacing a lost or stolen driver’s license/identification card.

DMV Director’s Vision

“We don’t want our customers to have to wait for service, and they don’t have to,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon. “The DMV is becoming a mobile-first operation, and simple renewals are easy self-help transactions that don’t require an office visit. Just go online. It will save you time, and it will save time for the Californians in our offices who need to be there. We have also shortened the time it takes to receive vehicle stickers and driver’s licenses. In most cases, you’ll have your item in less than two weeks.”

Enhanced Online Services

The DMV has spent the last few years digitizing services, enhancing efficiency, and making over 90% of transactions available on various devices, including phones, tablets, laptops, and computers. This significant digital shift means customers can now skip trips to the DMV office by accessing services online, by mail, through kiosks, over the phone, or via DMV business partners.

Impact on Office Visits

This transformation is expected to reduce DMV office visits by approximately 200,000 customers each month, totaling 2.4 million fewer trips annually. “Office visits peak every summer. We know it’s just going to get worse in our offices with lines and wait times unless our customers help by going online first,” Gordon added. “Help us help you. Always try online first and use the other convenient channels we have made available for you to easily take care of DMV business.”

In-Office Visits for Certain Transactions

While many transactions can be completed online, some, like finalizing a REAL ID application, still require an in-office visit. The DMV encourages customers to start their application online to reduce the time spent in the office.

By shifting to a more digital-centric approach, the California DMV aims to improve customer service, reduce wait times, and ensure that those who need in-person assistance can receive it more efficiently. For more information and to access DMV services, visit the official DMV website.





