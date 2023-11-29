Starbucks to Open New Drive-Thru Only Location: The first in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Hesperia is set to receive It’s first drive-thru only Starbucks, that’s designed from the ground up, optimizing its foot print within an existing parking lot.

This new Starbucks store will be constructed within the Stater Bros shopping center at the northwest corner of Main Street and Maple Avenue, located in zone that falls under the Hesperia’s Main Street and Freeway Corridor Specific Plan.

The City of Hesperia’s Development Review Committee recently met to discuss the proposed Starbucks Coffee location, gathering on the morning of Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Following thorough deliberation, the committee approved the site plan, giving go-ahead to the construction of a 1,275 square foot drive-thru only Starbucks.

Once completed, this will be the fifth Starbucks location on Main Street. There is currently one Starbucks inside a Target store, and the other three are standalone buildings that include drive-thru’s and indoor seating.

However, this drive-thru only location will be the first of its kind in the Victor Valley area.

Starbucks Coffee Company unveiled its ambitious growth strategy, known as Triple Shot Reinvention with Two Pumps, earlier this month.

The strategy aims to strengthen and scale the brand, expand globally, and identify opportunities to enhance customer experiences both inside and outside the store.

As part of this strategy, Starbucks plans to open over 16,300 stores across the United States, with a 4 percent net new store growth projected for their 2024 fiscal year, according to the company’s November press release.

The company aspires to have 20,000 stores globally in the long term.

Looking ahead to 2030, Starbucks has set its sights on expanding its global store footprint to an impressive 55,000 stores.

This translates to an average of 8 new stores opening every day.

Sara Trilling, the executive vice president and president of Starbucks North America, emphasizes the company’s commitment to providing differentiated experiences by implementing purpose-defined store formats, such as the Hesperia location.

This includes drive-thru only locations, double-sided drive-thrus, pick-up stores, and delivery-only establishments.

Furthermore, Starbucks plans to elevate its brand by focusing on customization, personalized marketing, and expanding its core menu.

Starbucks is planning to delve into targeted “dayparts” ( breakfast, lunch, and dinner) and widen its range of all-day breakfast and snack options, according to recent reports.

The company’s objective is to cater to customers’ specific needs and preferences throughout the day, ensuring a diverse selection of offerings for every mealtime.

Starbucks has projected significant savings through its Triple Shot Reinvention with Two Pumps strategy.

The company anticipates unlocking $3 billion in efficiency savings over three years, with $2 billion generated outside the store.

The date for the groundbreaking has not been determined yet.

*The article has been updated to incorporate a revised title and opening line. The original title was “Starbucks to Open New Drive-Thru Only Location: The first in the Victor Valley.” There was some confusion due to the fact that an existing Starbucks on Palmdale Road closed its interior seating area and transformed into a drive-thru only location. Rest assured, the new establishment we are referring to will be purpose-built as a drive-thru only facility.

