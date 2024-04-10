 
UPDATE: Two Arrested After Hours Long Stand-Off in the Apple Valley Stater Bros Parking Lot

April 10, 2024 | 1:25 pmLast Updated: April 10, 2024 | 6:21 pm
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of a Felon for Weapons and Ammunition Possession After Hours Long Stand-Off

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man and a woman were arrested after an hours-long standoff in the Stater Bros parking lot in the Town of Apple Valley.

On April 10, 2024, a deputy with the Apple Valley station attempted a traffic stop on a 2002 Jaguar displaying license plates belonging to a 2015 Volkswagen.

Sheriff’s officials said the driver and passenger, Duvall Zachary Rivers 33, and Andrea Miller, 38, both residents of Apple Valley, ignored deputies’ commands and refused to exit the vehicle.

Deputies continued giving commands, attempting to negotiate with the suspects, and after approximately one hour Miller exited the vehicle and was detained without incident.

Additional deputies, Sheriff’s Aviation, and Sheriff’s Specialized Enforcement Division responded to assist.

“Rivers remained in the vehicle and deputies continued negotiating with him for nearly two hours, however Rivers continued to ignore commands to exit the vehicle. After exhaustive efforts to deescalate the situation and gain Rivers’ voluntary compliance, less lethal irritants and a Taser were deployed, and Rivers was taken into custody,” stated sheriff’s officials in a news release.

Upon conducting a search of Rivers’ vehicle, deputies located an AR-15 style riffle, high-capacity magazines, and multiple rounds of ammunition.  

Miller was issued a citation for resisting officers and was released with a date to appear in court. Rivers was arrested and will be booked for Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Felon in Possession of Ammunition.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Apple Valley station at (760) 240-7401 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

(Upon conducting a search of Rivers’ vehicle, deputies located an AR-15 style riffle, high-capacity magazines, and multiple rounds of ammunition. Photo courtesy of Apple Valley Police Department)

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.


