Stand-off at Victorville Gas Station Ends Peacefully with Suspect’s Arrest

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A suspect barricaded inside a gas station was taken into custody after a stand-off in Oldtown Victorville.

On Saturday, July 20, 2024, at about 11:54 am, deputies responded to the business at 16869 D Street for a disturbance.

“Deputies learned an individual was inside the business, vandalizing a back room that was locked,” stated sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta.

According to a witness, the person was armed with a knife or machete and barricaded himself inside the restroom.

Deputies secured the area and blocked off the parking lot and an adjacent field with crime scene tape.

The sheriff’s SWAT team and a California Highway Patrol (CHP) K9 unit also responded to assist.

The spokeswoman said communication with the individual was established and he surrendered without incident.

At about 2:40 pm, the shirtless handcuffed suspect was walked out of the store and over to a nearby patrol vehicle.

Medical personnel evaluated the suspect for any injuries before he was transported for booking.





