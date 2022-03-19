All News
Stalled semi causes traffic delays on D Street in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A semi that stalled at a busy intersection caused traffic to back up on D Street in Victorville.
The tractor-trailer combination drove too close to the corner of the very narrow intersection at Hesperia Road and D Street and was unable to move any further.
The semi blocked both lanes of eastbound traffic for at least two hours while the driver waited for a heavy-duty tow truck to respond.
Motorists heading into the Town of Apple Valley drove around the semi by driving into oncoming traffic and using one of the westbound lanes. There was no traffic control assistance in the area.
