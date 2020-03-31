Stabbing on Outpost Road in Oak Hills under investigation

OAK HILLS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A stabbing incident on the east side of Oak Hills is under investigation Tuesday afternoon.

On March 31, 2020, at about 1:00 p.m., San Bernardino County Fire, AMR, and law enforcement personnel were dispatched to the 7600 block of Outpost Road near Ranchero Road, just east of the 15 freeway.

A Mercy Air helicopter was requested to land on Poplar Avenue near Highway 395 to transport one person suffering from stab wounds.

The victim was flown to an out-of-area trauma center for treatment of their injuries.

Person suffering from stab wounds was transported to a trauma center. (Gabriel D. Espinoza, Victor Valley News)

Over a dozen law enforcement vehicles responded to the home for an investigation.

Outpost Road was closed off with crime scene tape, forcing vehicles to find alternate routes.

Deputies gathered evidence from the home and placed it into brown bags. (Gabriel D. Espinoza, Victor Valley News)

Officials at the scene remained tight-lipped and did not release further details.

It’s unclear if police are searching for any suspects at this time.

This is a breaking news story, please check back for updates.

