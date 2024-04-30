Stabbing investigation underway near 7-Eleven on Roy Rogers Drive in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A stabbing victim was airlifted to a trauma center Tuesday morning in Victorville.

Just after 9:00 am, on April 30, 2024, the City of Victorville fire department was requested to respond to the area of Roy Rogers Drive and Civic for a stabbing. Firefighters requested an airship to airlift the male victim.

The victim was located near the 7-Eleven gas station and transported from the scene via ground ambulance to the nearby landing zone.

Deputies along with detectives searched a large area between the gas station and several large homeless encampments in the desert field. A CHP aviation helicopter circled above the area providing aerial support.

“This is an ongoing investigation, and further details will be released when available,” stated sheriff’s spokeswoman Socorro Cuevas.





(Scroll Down To Comment)