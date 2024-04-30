 
Stabbing investigation underway near 7-Eleven on Roy Rogers Drive in Victorville

Victor Valley News Group | April 30, 2024 | 10:37 am | Last Updated: April 30, 2024 | 12:44 pm
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A stabbing victim was airlifted to a trauma center Tuesday morning in Victorville.

Just after 9:00 am, on April 30, 2024, the City of Victorville fire department was requested to respond to the area of Roy Rogers Drive and Civic for a stabbing. Firefighters requested an airship to airlift the male victim.

The victim was located near the 7-Eleven gas station and transported from the scene via ground ambulance to the nearby landing zone.

Deputies along with detectives searched a large area between the gas station and several large homeless encampments in the desert field. A CHP aviation helicopter circled above the area providing aerial support.

“This is an ongoing investigation, and further details will be released when available,” stated sheriff’s spokeswoman Socorro Cuevas.

