Stabbing investigation underway in Rite Aid parking lot on Mojave Dr in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A portion of the Rite Aid parking lot in Victorville is blocked off while police investigate a stabbing.

At around 6:30 pm, on Monday, December 11, 2023, deputies responded to reports of a man down near the corner of El Evado and Mojave Drive.

A sheriff’s helicopter responded to assist and orbited above the surrounding neighborhoods. The victim was located near the entrance of the business.

Emergency personnel requested an airship to airlift the patient to an out-of-area trauma center. A portion of the parking lot is blocked off with crime-scene tape for the investigation.

At about the same time, deputies also responded to the 15800 block of Papago Lane where they are now investigating a stabbing at a home.

The sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta confirmed that both calls are related and said the investigation is underway. No further information was currently available for release.

