All News
Stabbing investigation underway at the Riverton Apartments in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are investigating after at least one person was stabbed at the Riverton Apartments in Victorville early Thursday morning.
It happened at about 5:55 am, on June 30, 2022, in the 14300 block of Borego Drive.
Details about the ongoing investigation are forthcoming, however, sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez confirmed that Homicide would be responding to conduct the investigation.
Along the sidewalk outside of the apartment complex, is a puddle of blood and a pair of medical gloves where a person appears to have been treated.
Due to the crime scene, the main entrance to the Riverton apartments is closed as well as Borrego Road we’re closed.
This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
UPDATE @ 8:15 am — Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez confirmed that one person has been pronounced deceased.
VVNG spoke to a witness on the condition of anonymity who said two men were fighting all night long and one stabbed the other in the back. The victim walked out of the apartment leaving a trail of blood down the stairwell and out to the street. At this time it’s unknown if anyone has been arrested. Authorities haven’t released information for a motive or a possible suspect(s).
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
Adelanto News7 days ago
Former Adelanto Mayor Pro Tem Found Guilty of Accepting $10,000 Cash Bribe and Attempted Arson of His Own Restaurant￼
-
All News7 days ago
64-year-old Apple Valley man arrested for distributing child pornography
-
All News6 days ago
Deadly crash involving a motorcyclist closes Phelan Road on Friday
-
All News5 days ago
SB I-15 freeway closed in Cajon Pass due to fatal motorcycle accident
-
All News6 days ago
3 Barstow men arrested after a traffic stop resulted in a search warrant
-
All News6 days ago
Victorville man, 24, arrested for possession and distribution of child pornography
-
All News6 days ago
Multiple children sexually abused by Phelan man, detectives looking for more victims
-
All News7 days ago
Victorville Explorers Post 502 bring home the gold at a National Competition