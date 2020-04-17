St. Mary, Providence donate to local nonprofits feeding families in need during COVID-19 crisis

Funds to help feed families in need during COVID-19 crisis

APPLE VALLEY, Calif– In an effort to help provide food to the community during the COVID-19 crisis, St. Mary Medical Center Foundation and Providence St. Joseph Partnership Fund announced several investments this week totaling more than $40,000 that will be directed to local nonprofits.

A large portion of these funds will be allocated toward High Desert Second Chance Food Bank, who will utilize these resources to purchase additional staple foods for local families in need.

“This support comes at a critical time when our typical donations from grocery stores have gone down due to statewide stay-at-home orders,” said Christina Keneti, executive director of the food bank. “We will now be able to purchase truckloads of food from the Feeding America Food Bank in Riverside to ensure we can meet the increased needs of families we serve.”

Additionally, St. Mary Foundation is providing support to Victor Valley Community Services Council to increase food deliveries to homebound seniors, and Food Forward to bring several truckloads of fresh produce to those in need in the High Desert.

“These investments are critical to supporting many aspects of the food system in the High Desert,” said Kevin Mahany, St. Mary Director of Community Health Investment. “As our community struggles through this pandemic, we are grateful to be able to offer support to make sure people have the food they need.”

This large-scale effort to help support the community is undergirded by St. Mary’s long history of serving those in need, as well as the charitable legacy of the Sisters of St. Joseph and Providence.

In the 1600s, the Sisters of St. Joseph were founded by Jesuit priest Father Jean Pierre Medaille who directed them to “go into the community and find out the needs, then find like-minded partners to meet those needs.” Today, St. Mary Medical Center continues to follow this directive in how they, and their parent organization, Providence, serve the High Desert community.

“While my top priority has been the safety and well-being of our caregivers and patients,” Chief Executive Randall Castillo said, “we are fully committed to finding ways to support our community during this very challenging time.

We take great pride in not only caring for our patients, but our community as well.”

To learn more or to support the St. Mary Emergency Response and Recovery Fund, please visit supportstmaryav.org. To learn more about High Desert Second Chance Food Bank, call 442-267-4444.

