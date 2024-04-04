SR-138 Near Silverwood to Reopen with Flagging Operations Following Severe Storm Repairs

CRESTLINE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Caltrans District 8 announced that State Route 138 near Crestline/Silverwood will reopen with flagging operations on April 4 at 8 a.m.

This latest development comes after the closure caused by a severe winter storm on March 2, 2024, which resulted in considerable erosion to the roadway.

Motorists should be aware that flagging will occur around the clock at Post Mile 30.73, just west of Miller Road. Repairs to the undermined lane are expected to last between one and two months. Travelers are advised to anticipate possible waits due to the ongoing repair work.

Those planning to travel through the area should consider allowing additional transit time. Alternatively, using a different route could ensure a smoother journey.

The department urges patience and expresses its commitment to restoring full access as swiftly and safely as possible.

The route was previously shut down from Old Mill in Crestline to Pilot Rock near Silverwood, significantly impacting regional travel. The upcoming reopening is expected to alleviate transit challenges for the locals and frequent commuters alike.

Further information and updates will be provided as the construction progresses.

(Photo courtesy of Caltrans District 8)





